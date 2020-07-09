regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.
glp logo x minified

Viewpoint: All milk is ‘non-GMO,’ and 4 other facts you should know before you go grocery shopping

| | July 9, 2020
organic milk edd lg
Credit: Oldways.
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Just as you don’t want food with empty calories, avoid food with empty label claims such as “____-free”, “natural”, “farm-raised” or  “sustainable.” For example, all milk in the grocery store is GMO-free, gluten-free, and antibiotic-free. Those labels are used to make the product seem more attractive.

If you want to know facts – not B.S., flip the package over and read the Nutrition Facts Panel.  The information on this panel is scientifically true. Really. Watch this amusing video that illustrates the B.S. on food labels.

The journey of your food is truly an amazing story – and usually not the negative, sensationalized claims you hear. Sometimes, many hands touch a product on the way to the store.  In other cases, for example when you purchase a bag of apples, the last hand to touch the apple was the one that picked it from the tree.  In every case, rules are in place to ensure food is handled properly to secure it is safe and nutritious when it reaches your table.  Rather than buying the B.S. get to know the system in place to protect your food safety.

Related article:  Novel DNA analysis technique helps spot mislabeled foods, inaccurate ingredient lists

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Share via
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend