Video: Burger King’s lemon-grass fed eco-Whopper not backed by evidence, animal scientist says

On [July 14], Burger King launched promotions for its new “eco-friendly” Whopper, burgers made from cattle that have been fed a diet with 100 grams of lemongrass, an ingredient the company says cuts methane emissions from the cattle by 33%.

…

Unfortunately, in its attempt to claim leadership in battling climate change while courting customers, Burger King succumbed to the temptation of repeating misleading claims and data about beef production. In short, the new eco-friendly Whopper is nothing more than an advertising agency created whopper.

…

Let’s start with lemongrass …. In an interview with Farm Journal Live on [July 14], Dr. Frank Mitloehner, a University of California/Davis professor and generally regarded as one of the world’s leading experts on air quality, said there are technologies that can reduce methane production by up to one-third, but, “lemongrass is not one of them.”

[Editor’s note: Mitloehner’s segment starts at 9:23.]

