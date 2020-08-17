As COVID rages, here’s now Notre Dame is bringing in-school instruction back

Hundreds of thousands of students will descend on campuses around the country in coming weeks, beginning their fall terms under unprecedented circumstances. Move-in is tightly scheduled, and parents are discouraged from lingering too long as they say their goodbyes. Masks are a must. Orientation events are conducted outdoors, in small groups, or virtually.

…

Notre Dame said it has taken many precautions in reopening campus to students, including deep-cleaning facilities, stocking 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and repurposing auditoriums to space out larger classes.

It also has plastered campus with more than 50,000 signs reminding people to wash their hands, wear masks when they are in close proximity to others and to stay 6 feet apart when possible.

Upon arrival, students got welcome bags stocked with a refillable bottle of hand sanitizer, a thermometer and a set of cloth Notre Dame face masks. Students can pick up food from dining halls but must eat elsewhere, including in outdoor tents erected around campus. And they will have assigned seats in classrooms to help with contact tracing.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.

“I’m really excited to be on campus,” said Sam Anderson, who drove with his family from Couer d’Alene in northern Idaho last week… Still, there is a nagging worry in the background. “I’m nervous there could be a hot spot in South Bend and things could get out of control pretty fast,” Mr. Anderson said.

Read the original post