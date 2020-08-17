regulation tracker featured image x

As COVID rages, here’s now Notre Dame is bringing in-school instruction back

| | August 17, 2020
Students began to return to Notre Dame's campus in South Bend, Indiana. Credit: Robert Franklin/South Bend Tribune/AP
Hundreds of thousands of students will descend on campuses around the country in coming weeks, beginning their fall terms under unprecedented circumstances. Move-in is tightly scheduled, and parents are discouraged from lingering too long as they say their goodbyes. Masks are a must. Orientation events are conducted outdoors, in small groups, or virtually.

Notre Dame said it has taken many precautions in reopening campus to students, including deep-cleaning facilities, stocking 10,000 gallons of hand sanitizer and repurposing auditoriums to space out larger classes.

It also has plastered campus with more than 50,000 signs reminding people to wash their hands, wear masks when they are in close proximity to others and to stay 6 feet apart when possible.

Upon arrival, students got welcome bags stocked with a refillable bottle of hand sanitizer, a thermometer and a set of cloth Notre Dame face masks. Students can pick up food from dining halls but must eat elsewhere, including in outdoor tents erected around campus. And they will have assigned seats in classrooms to help with contact tracing.

“I’m really excited to be on campus,” said Sam Anderson, who drove with his family from Couer d’Alene in northern Idaho last week… Still, there is a nagging worry in the background. “I’m nervous there could be a hot spot in South Bend and things could get out of control pretty fast,” Mr. Anderson said.

