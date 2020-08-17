Back in 2014, Bill Nye The Science Guy was skeptical of genetically modified foods, or GMOs. It raised some eyebrows when he abruptly changed his mind after visiting Monsanto – the huge biochemical agriculture company that was acquired by Bayer. What changed his mind on the trip? Are GMOs good or bad?
Podcast: Bill Nye The Science Guy explains his transition from GMO skeptic to advocate
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
