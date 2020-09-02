regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Podcast: ‘Clean’ wine isn’t so clean; FDA blocks hemophilia gene therapy; Universal flu vaccine?

, | September 2, 2020
do organic wines age
Credit: Wine Folly
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Actress Cameron Diaz and fashion entrepreneur Katherine Power are marketing a new brand of “clean” wine using long-debunked claims about the benefits of organic farming. The FDA has temporarily halted the approval of a gene therapy for hemophilia A, claiming it needs more data to confirm the drug’s efficacy. Seasonal flu vaccines offer short-lived immunity, and a new study may help explain why—bringing us a little closer to a “universal” immunization that works year after year.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Android | RSS

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP editor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

photo
Cameron Diaz, Katherine Power

Food manufacturers love buzzwords. “Non-GMO,” “Certified Organic” and “All Natural” labels adorn thousands of items in US grocery stores, even though such marketing claims don’t mean these foods are any safer or more nutritious. Wine hasn’t been spared this labeling bonanza, and the latest fad is so-called “clean wine.” What is clean wine, exactly? According to organic wine importer Natural Merchants, there is no such thing, legally speaking:

Certification of Clean Wine

Nope, not a thing. Clean wine has no legal definition, nor does is carry any sort of certification declaring that the wine is indeed “clean.”

But that doesn’t stop winemakers, including celebrities like Cameron Diaz and Katherine Power, from marketing their “clean” label when in fact they use all sorts of chemical additives found in normal wines. The pair also claim to use organic (and thus pesticide-free grapes), but even this is no guarantee since many organic vineyards have to use fungicides. Because these chemicals can be rather toxic, some vineyards in recent years have even given up their “organic” certification in order to pursue more sustainable growing methods.

Patients suffering from a rare blood clotting-disorder called hemophilia A eagerly expected the FDA to green light a one-time gene therapy for the condition, known as Roctavian, in late August. Clinical trials of Roctavian yielded promising results, but FDA regulators feared the gene therapy wouldn’t be the one-and-done treatment everyone anticipated and asked the manufacture for more data before approving the drug. What motivated the FDA’s decision, and what does the delay mean for hemophilia A patients?

flu shot vaccine

We need a new flu vaccine every year, in part because the virus mutates regularly and can’t be defeated with the same immunization. But vaccine manufacturers are also bedeviled by the fact that flu vaccines provide rather short-lived immunity, offering far less protection than many childhood shots.

According to a study just published in the journal Science, this is because antibodies spurred into production by the vaccine generally don’t last longer than a year. “We could see that these new antibodies expanded in the bone marrow one month after vaccination and then contracted after one year,” study co-author and Emory Vaccine Center director Rafi Ahmed said. “What this shows is that just getting to the bone marrow is not enough. A plasma cell has to find a niche within the bone marrow and establish itself and undergo gene expression and metabolism changes that promote longevity.”

There are still more questions to be answered about how our immune system reacts to flu vaccines, but the findings could aid researchers who are working to develop a “universal” immunization that provides long-lasting protection against the flu.

Related article:  Combining acoustic waves and CRISPR to create gene therapies for cancer and genetic disorders

Subscribe to the Science Facts and Fallacies Podcast on iTunes and Spotify.

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the GLP’s managing editor. BIO. Follow him on Twitter @camjenglish

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

xw hhrcaxr aesd z qnhu

Video: Can drugs be made for viruses that do not exist yet?

[N]ovel coronaviruses seem to be making successful jumps to humans very roughly once per decade — and there’s no reason to think they’ll ...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

mag insects image superjumbo v

Disaster interrupted: Which farming system better preserves insect populations: Organic or conventional?

A three-year run of fragmentary Armageddon-like studies had primed the journalism pumps and settled the media framing about the future ...
dead bee desolate city

Are we facing an ‘Insect Apocalypse’ caused by ‘intensive, industrial’ farming and agricultural chemicals? The media say yes; Science says ‘no’

The media call it the “Insect Apocalypse”. In the past three years, the phrase has become an accepted truth of ...

infographics Infographics More...

breastfeeding bed x facebook x

Infographic: We know breastfeeding helps children. Now we know it helps mothers too

When a woman becomes pregnant, her risk of type 2 diabetes increases for the rest of her life, perhaps because ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

biotechnology worker x

Can GMOs rescue threatened plants and crops?

Some scientists and ecologists argue that humans are in the midst of an "extinction crisis" — the sixth wave of ...
food globe x

Are GMOs necessary to feed the world?

Experts estimate that agricultural production needs to roughly double in the coming decades. How can that be achieved? ...
eating gmo corn on the cob x

Are GMOs safe?

In 2015, 15 scientists and activists issued a statement, "No Scientific consensus on GMO safety," in the journal Environmental Sciences ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Screen Shot at PM

Charles Benbrook: Agricultural economist and consultant for the organic industry and anti-biotechnology advocacy groups

Independent scientists rip Benbrook's co-authored commentary in New England Journal calling for reassessment of dangers of all GMO crops and herbicides ...
Screen Shot at PM

ETC Group: ‘Extreme’ biotechnology critic campaigns against synthetic biology and other forms of ‘extreme genetic engineering’

The ETC Group is an international environmental non-governmental organization (NGO) based in Canada whose stated purpose is to monitor "the impact of emerging technologies and ...

Trending

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend