Podcast: Ag Secretary Sonny Perdue interviews GLP’s Jon Entine on feeding the world sustainability through biotech innovation and challenging the ‘myth of organics’

Born and raised on a family farm in middle Georgia, Secretary of Agriculture Perdue is an agriculturalist through and through – having worked as a veterinarian, owning his own grain business, serving as Governor of Georgia and now serving as a member of President Trump's cabinet as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture.

On this month's episode of The Sonnyside of the Farm, Secretary Sonny sits down with Jon Entine, Founder and Executive Director of the Genetic Literacy Project, to talk about innovation in agriculture.

If we as a society are going to continue doing our part to feed the growing world population, innovation is imperative in agriculture to produce more with less. Biotechnology, including new advances in gene editing, are essential if we hope to produce food more sustainability. That means we can’t depend on farming movements like organics and agroecology, especially across the African continent and other developing countries where there is a critical need to dramatically increase food output while keeping our ecological footprint small.

Climate change is also a challenge for farmers. If organic farming–which produces 40% less than conventional farms on the same amount of land–were to emerge as a dominant model, clear cutting of forests would ensue and carbon would be released at alarming rates. We need to refocus agriculture on our environmental future.

While America’s farmers and ranchers are up to the challenge, there is an emerging narrative out that’s anti-science and against agricultural innovation, making consumers inaccurately fear their food. Crop protection is a key part of agricultural production. The goal should be reducing the impact of chemical protectants, not demonizing them or substituting ‘natural’ chemicals in cases where they are ineffective or can cause more harm than the synthetic chemicals that might replace.

This episode will help educate and inform consumers that science and innovation in agriculture are safe and vital.

