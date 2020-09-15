Viewpoint: Global food security threatened by Europe’s anti-GMO ‘food bullying’

The Farm to Fork program in Europe is designed to regulate food production in the E.U. as well as promote the organic movement to European consumers …. This has led to higher food prices, fewer food choices, and upwards of a 25% crop loss rate in some countries. The real danger, however, is that they are actively exporting this policy to the rest of the world and using Food Bullying techniques to restrict trade in other countries.

This is being done in two ways. The first is restricting imports of food products that, while safe, do not match their production method restrictions which center primarily around biotechnology. The second is by withholding aid or other economic incentives to countries who use and accept biotechnology. This is being done in several regions of Africa and is the case in several developing countries who desperately need the productivity and health benefits of biotechnology.

The E.U. claims their system is more “sustainable” and has less environmental impact. “They would have you believe they just sprinkle organic fairy dust on the crops,” said John Entine, with the Genetic Literacy Project.

