Podcast: The future of cancer care—How genomics is transforming research and treatment for all

Geneticist Dr Kat Arney takes a look at how genomic technologies are transforming cancer care—and the importance of making sure these advances are available to all, on the latest episode of the Genetics Society’s Genetics Unzipped podcast, sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Arney looks at the progress we’ve made and what the future looks like for cancers that afflict both adults and children, as well as exploring how important fast genetic testing is to patients and how new technology could help make genetic data more accessible. Joining her on this episode of the show:

Greg Simon, past president of the Biden Cancer Initiative and former executive director of the White House Cancer Moonshot Task Force.

Jim Downing – president and CEO of St Jude Children’s Research Hospital

Dr. Marianne Grantham, Head of Cytogenetics and Molecular Haematology department at the Royal London Hospital

Kim Wood, Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Clinical Sequencing Division

