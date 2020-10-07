Generation Z accepts GMOs, but 72% not ready to eat lab-grown meat, survey shows

It wasn’t long ago that a U.S.-based study found that 77 percent of Generation Z are just fine with food produced using technology — particularly notable as it related to genetically engineered crops. The findings were a welcome change, as consumer acceptance is the biggest obstacle for the industry’s adoption of further technology.

However, the acceptance may have its limitations, as new research has found that, despite having a great concern for the environment and animal welfare, 72 percent of Gen Z were not ready to accept lab-cultured meat (often referred to as “fake meat”).

The research was done at Australia’s University of Sydney and Curtin University and is published Sept. 8 in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition. About 2 billion people globally are part of Gen Z, so their influence on agricultural and other sectors is not to be taken lightly.

…

“Our research has found that Generation Z — those aged between 18 and 25 — are concerned about the environment and animal welfare, yet most are not ready to accept cultured meat and view it with disgust,” said the study’s lead researcher, Dr Diana Bogueva from the University of Sydney’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering.

Read the original post