Pesticide safety basics: How does the EPA protect consumers from harmful chemicals?

In our blogs, we often reference Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) safety levels or “tolerances” when discussing [pesticide] residues. But how are those levels established and what steps are taken to protect consumers? It’s time to revisit this as we see more groups promoting fear-based messaging and ignoring or dismissing these safety levels.

EPA establishes tolerances for each crop use of a pesticide after developing a risk assessment that considers:

The aggregate, non-occupational exposure from the pesticide (exposure through diet and drinking water and from pesticides used in and around the home).

The cumulative effects from exposure to pesticides that have a common mechanism of toxicity (that is, two or more pesticide chemicals or other substances that cause a common toxic effect(s).

Whether there is increased susceptibility to infants and children or other sensitive subpopulations from exposure to the pesticide.

Whether the pesticide produces an effect in people similar to an effect produced by a naturally occurring estrogen or produces other endocrine disruption-effects.

That’s right – EPA does look at cumulative exposures and accounts for infants and children, but consumers often hear the exact opposite, which is a key and important example of misinformation that is commonly perpetuated.

