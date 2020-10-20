regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country's regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Wealthy countries fear GM crops, while developing nations say they will ‘mostly help,’ poll shows

| | October 20, 2020
unknown
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Up to 60 percent of people worldwide are worried the food they eat will harm them in the next two years, according to a poll.

More than half also expect they will be seriously harmed in the coming couple of years by eating unsafe food. The survey was conducted by Gallup as part of its World Poll and is based on interviews with 150,000 people in 142 countries in the second half of 2019.

Related article:  Viewpoint: We need GMO, CRISPR-edited crops to help feed 10 billion people

The Lloyd’s Register Foundation World Risk Poll also found more than half of those asked are concerned about the safety of water they drink. The charity is funded by profits from Lloyd’s Register.

Genetically modified (GM) food is seen as a high risk with 48 percent of people worldwide saying they think these foods will mostly harm people during the next 20 years. This view is mostly held by people in higher-income nations where GM foods are seen as a safety issue such as in Greece where 84 percent of those asked think GM foods are more likely to harm them. In lower income countries 42 percent think that they will mostly help people during the next 20 years.

Read the original post

