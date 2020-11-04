None of the leading COVID vaccine candidates will likely generate protective antibodies for very long. Is there a shot that could?

[S]ome scientists question whether [COVID vaccines currently in testing] will produce a strong and long-lasting immunity, especially if they aren’t efficient at mobilizing T-cells, the body’s defense soldiers.

“When I look at those vaccines there are pitfalls in every one of them,” says Deborah Fuller, professor of microbiology at the Washington University School of Medicine.

…

Fuller and her team are working on their own version of a coronavirus vaccine. In their recent study, the team managed to trigger a strong antibody and T-cell response in mice and primates. Moreover, the aging animals also produced a robust response, which would be important for the human elderly population.

But Fuller’s team wants to engage T-cells further. She wants to try training T-cells to recognize not only SARV-CoV-2, but a range of different coronaviruses. Wild hosts, such as bats, carry many different types of coronaviruses, which may spill over onto humans, just like SARS, MERS and SARV-CoV-2 have. There are also four coronaviruses already endemic to humans.

Despite their variety, coronaviruses share certain common proteins and other structural elements, Fuller explains, which the immune system can be trained to identify. “T-cells can recognize these shared sequences across multiple different types of coronaviruses,” she explains, “so we have this vision for a universal coronavirus vaccine.”

