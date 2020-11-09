Temper the celebration: 2-shot Pfizer COVID vaccine appears 90% effective but it’s not known for how long or its impact on severe cases

Pfizer and BioNTech’s vaccine is reportedly successful in preventing 90% of infections according to early data from a Phase 3 study.

…

However it’s … important to stress that the results are preliminary and a successful vaccine is not a given yet. Here are … things to understand:

The vaccine requires two doses

We don’t know of the vaccine works on severe COVID-19 cases or how long it will be effective.

We don’t know if vaccinated people can still carry the disease.

If approved, most people will be waiting a while to get the vaccine.

