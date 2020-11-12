Mexican biotech expert says his country’s proposed glyphosate weed killer ban ‘based on lies’

[A] researcher and specialist in Molecular and Cellular Biotechnology in Plants, José Miguel Mulet, considered the arguments of supposed ecologists who seek to ban the use of glyphosate to protect field crops ridiculous, since he established that they are the result of a story based on lies to generate an “information epidemic” in the collective imagination. And he pointed out: There is no scientific evidence in the world that this herbicide affects human health.

“Launching fake news to mount a lie is very easy; it is always more profitable to be an alarmist than to transmit real information,” said the scientific disseminator who regretted that consumers are not receiving truthful information about glyphosate, because” the food from the countryside is safe.”

He indicated that within the same IARC evaluation, which has been used by groups antagonistic to herbicides, in Category 1 plutonium, alcoholic beverages, tobacco, ham and processed meats are found as carcinogenic safe. In that sense, the specialist said he was surprised because the groups that claim to be caring for and defending human health say absolutely nothing about it.

“Has anyone ever thought of banning hamburgers or ham, which are really classified as carcinogenic by that agency?”

