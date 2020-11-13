‘It’s like a severe hangover’: Pfizer COVID vaccine volunteers suffered flu like side effects, but they quickly passed

While [Pfizer’s COVID] vaccine has proven to be safe and effective in the late-stage trials that comprised of thousands of volunteers, reports suggest that the first few volunteers who received the vaccine said it had some side effects.
According to a report by the DailyMail, volunteers who participated in the Pfizer vaccine trials have compared the jab’s side effects to a severe hangover. They said that the vaccine left them with headaches, fever and muscle aches. They also said the side effects were similar to that of a flu vaccine.
According to two volunteers aged 45, and 44 years, both of them developed symptoms similar to the ones they developed when they got a flu shot. However, one of them said her symptoms were even severe after the second jab of the Pfizer vaccine.
Under clinical trials to find a safe and effective vaccine, more than 43,500 people across 6 different countries have been given the vaccine as a part of phase 3 trials. Results are so far positive, and it has been reported that the vaccine is 90 per cent effective.
However, the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, due to its formulations, requires to be stored at temperatures as low as -70 degrees, which has been assessed as a supply chain challenge for developing countries like India.