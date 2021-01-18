regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

We may have a CRISPR cure for red blood diseases sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia

| | January 18, 2021
Victoria Gray was diagnosed with sickle cell disease when she was an infant. She was considering a bone marrow transplant when she heard about the CRISPR study and jumped at the chance to volunteer. Credit: NPR
Victoria Gray was diagnosed with sickle cell disease when she was an infant. She was considering a bone marrow transplant when she heard about the CRISPR study and jumped at the chance to volunteer. Credit: NPR
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Sickle cell anemia and thalassemia are genetic diseases that result in the production of anomalous hemoglobin (protein that carries oxygen) and deformed red blood cells. There is no cure for these ailments, but ten patients who have had their genes edited are on their way to get rid of them, thanks to the Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats technique or CRISPR.

“It is possible to edit human cells and safely infuse them in patients; this treatment has totally changed their lives,” said haematologist Haydar Frangoul of the Sarah Cannon Research Institute. He is the doctor accompanying the study’s first volunteer, the housewife and mother of three children Victoria Gray.

The work consisted of activating the generation of fetal hemoglobin, which is still produced in the womb and which results in healthy red blood cells. When the baby is born, the gene turns off and, in patients with thalassemia and sickle cell anemia, the result is the production of anomalous hemoglobin.

Related article:  Language evolved 25 million years ago, monkey brain study suggests
Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

To receive the stem cells edited by CRISPR, patients first had to go through a painful stage: numerous rounds of chemotherapy… After all the stem cells that produced the anomalous hemoglobin were destroyed, those edited were infused into the patients to reproduce and manufacture fetal hemoglobin.

Read the original post

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Talking Biotech
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

Infographic: What are mRNA COVID-19 vaccines and how do they work?

As of 1 December 2020, thirteen vaccines have reached the final stage of testing: where they are being given to ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
favicon

Environmental Working Group: EWG challenges safety of GMOs, food pesticide residues

Known by some as the "Environmental Worrying Group," EWG lobbies ...
m hansen

Michael Hansen: Architect of Consumers Union ongoing anti-GMO campaign

Michael K. Hansen (born 1956) is thought by critics to be ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend