Roundup on trial: Law firms spent $91 million in one year to recruit plaintiffs for glyphosate-cancer suits

In 2019, an estimated $91 million was spent on ads seeking clients to pursue Roundup-related claims, making it the No. 1 product to be featured in TV advertising, according to X Ante, citing data from ad-tracking firm Kantar CMAG.

By contrast, only $23 million was spent on Roundup ads in 2020. Roundup ranked third for most-featured product, behind the heartburn drug Zantac and talcum powder, for which an estimated $37.9 million and $34.8 million were spent, respectively.

The decline in Roundup ad spending came as Bayer in June agreed to a $10.9 billion proposed settlement to resolve tens of thousands of lawsuits and claims alleging Roundup and its active ingredient glyphosate cause cancer. It denies the allegations.

