Bayer asks federal judge to toss lawsuit demanding cancer warning label on glyphosate weedkiller

Monsanto is again asking a Delaware judge to toss a lawsuit that demands a cancer warning label on its weedkiller Roundup, despite both the federal government and state of California determining that wouldn’t be appropriate.

The company on Jan. 26 filed its second motion to dismiss the lawsuit brought by Scott Gilmore in Delaware federal court, with this most recent one targeting Gilmore’s amended complaint.

Gilmore’s case claims a warning label was required even though a California judge has ruled it was wrong to place one of the state’s infamous Prop 65 warnings on it and the federal Environmental Protection Agency has determined the product doesn’t cause cancer.

Gilmore doesn’t allege he has contracted non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, the disease with an alleged link to active ingredient glyphosate that is the subject of thousands of lawsuits.

Nearly every regulatory body in the world says glyphosate does not cause cancer, with the exception of the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

Its former non-voting chairman, Chris Portier, signed on as a paid plaintiff expert shortly after IARC reached its conclusion.

