Bayer strikes $2 billion deal to settle future glyphosate-cancer suits

| | February 4, 2021
Credit: iHeart
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Bayer has been struggling to finalize the settlement of claims that Roundup and other glyphosate-based herbicides cause non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, a type of cancer. Bayer inherited the business and the litigation as part of a $63 billion acquisition of Monsanto in 2018.

[The February 3] deal proposes creating a class of future claimants who have been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and who were exposed to Roundup prior to their diagnosis. The settlement also includes benefits for people who were exposed to Roundup who develop the cancer in the future.

Bayer will provide $2 billion for an initial four-year period as compensation and to cover outreach and diagnostic assistance. The company said the settlement amount was disclosed last year when it made a provision.

Related article:  Roundup on trial: Law firms spent $91 million in one year to recruit plaintiffs for glyphosate-cancer suits
The company has said the weedkillers are safe and that studies and health regulators have deemed glyphosate is not carcinogenic to people.

The deal also aims to address concerns raised by federal judge Vince Chhabria in San Francisco, who questioned the legality of a prior settlement plan.

In June, Bayer reached a wider $9.6 billion settlement that would resolve the bulk of U.S. lawsuits that were already filed, which claimed Roundup weedkiller causes cancer.

Read the original post

