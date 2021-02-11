Podcast: COVID vaccine fears mirror GMO skepticism; coronavirus and pregnancy; GM crops in organic farming

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP editor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:
“Organic farming is agriculture that makes healthy food, healthy soils, healthy plants, and healthy environments a priority ….” writes the Organic Farming Research Foundation. The industry can advance these goals by introducing genetically engineered crops into organic production, which can cut pesticide use while also helping farmers combat plant diseases and pests. The result: more sustainable farming practices and higher yields. “By incorporating GM technology into organic agriculture,” a team of Purdue University researchers argues, “biodiversity and soil quality could be maintained, while increasing product yield through rapid selection.”
Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida.
Cameron J. English is the GLP's managing editor.