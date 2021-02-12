Protection, Kansas was the first town in the nation to be fully vaccinated against polio. Now it’s an epicenter of vaccine skepticism.

Sixty-four years ago, residents of this tiny town in southwestern Kansas set a public health example by making it the first in the nation to be fully inoculated against polio.

It’s a different story today.

Today, some in the town of about 400 people insist that the federal government “invented” the coronavirus so that it could force people to take a vaccine containing a microchip that could track their movements, [72-year-old farmer and Protection resident Steve] Herd says.

In 1957, Herd says, “We didn’t have people who believed such crazy stuff.”

