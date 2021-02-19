regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Antidepressant paroxetine could halt osteoarthritis and degenerative cartilage damage

Credit: Shakzu
Credit: Shakzu
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Research headed by scientists at Penn State College of Medicine has found that the antidepressant paroxetine can halt the progression of osteoarthritis (OA), and regenerate damaged cartilage in the joints of mice. The team’s study found that paroxetine inhibited GRK2, an enzyme found at high levels in both human tissue and mouse models of the disease, and which acts to promote cartilage damage. 

Osteoarthritis is a disease of the joints that is characterized by progressive cartilage degeneration, the authors explained. The disorder affects more than 30 million adults in the U.S., where it represents the fifth-leading cause of disability. The team cites figures indicating that osteoarthritis was responsible for $305 million in U.S. healthcare costs in 2013, equivalent to approximately 1% of the country’s gross domestic product.

While some treatments can relieve the symptoms of osteoarthritis, there are currently no therapies that alter or reverse the core mechanisms that damage cartilage in patients. 

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

They are currently seeking FDA approval to start a trial evaluating paroxetine as a treatment for osteoarthritis… “If this trial works, we will have found a new solution to an age-old problem of joints in the body wearing out because of cartilage destruction and loss. We hope to intervene with this disease-modifying treatment for the benefit of our patients,” [said researcher Fadia Kamal.]

Read the original post

Related article:  Pursuing ‘organic gene therapy’ for sickle cell anemia and beta thalassemia
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Video infographic: Extraordinary 3-D view inside a cancer cell

Video infographic: Extraordinary 3-D view inside a cancer cell

Even something as tiny as a cell is thick enough for specialized cameras to examine in detail. In a process ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Vani Hari Food Babe Headshot

Vani Hari (Food Babe): Does inability to understand science of food make one an expert on GMOs and chemicals?

Vanie Deva Hari (a.k.a. The Food Babe) (born 1979) is ...
Untitled

Philip Njemanze: Leading African anti-GMO activist claims Gates Foundation destroying Nigeria

Nigerian anti-GMO activist, physician, and inventor pushes anti-gay and anti-GMO ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend