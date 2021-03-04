regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

We could face a global food crisis by 2050. Is synthetic biology the solution?

| | March 4, 2021
Credit: Thermo Fischer Scientific
Credit: Thermo Fischer Scientific
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Synthetic biology has the potential to reshape our agriculture systems and to usher in a new era equitable and of sustainable nutrition. It’s a lofty but critical goal—research projects we will face severe global food shortages by 2050. But for synthetic biology to successfully transform our food supply, the biotech community must also be aware of the pitfalls and hurdles that could inadvertently lead to greater food disparities. Resource distribution is already unequal. The World Economic Forum estimates that 9% of the global population, about 690 million people, did not have enough to eat in 2019. If current trends continue, this number is expected to exceed 840 million by 2030. Though these numbers may seem overwhelming, they can also be a catalyst for innovation. 

There are solutions to global hunger at the intersection of science, business, and public policy. By working together, this trifecta can create and execute novel food technologies. It’s a challenge for any entrepreneur to take their concept out of the lab and into the hands of consumers. 

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Shifting values from dollars to people may seem radical or highly improbable. But it’s an important shift if the synthetic biology industry is to fully accept its role in addressing global hunger. 

Read the original post

Related article:  How synthetic biology could fight athletic doping with 'biosensors'
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
Genetics Unzipped

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: How dangerous COVID mutant strains develop

Infographic: How dangerous COVID mutant strains develop

Sometime in 2019, probably in China, SARS CoV-2 figured out a way to interact with a specific "spike" on the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
Vani Hari Food Babe Headshot

Vani Hari (Food Babe): Does inability to understand science of food make one an expert on GMOs and chemicals?

Vanie Deva Hari (a.k.a. The Food Babe) (born 1979) is ...
Untitled

Philip Njemanze: Leading African anti-GMO activist claims Gates Foundation destroying Nigeria

Nigerian anti-GMO activist, physician, and inventor pushes anti-gay and anti-GMO ...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

Optional. Mail on special occasions.
Send this to a friend