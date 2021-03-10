Cattle industry sees real competition in growing alternative meat industry

The trend of moving away from the traditional burger intensified [recently], when it was announced that McDonalds and Yum! Brands had signed a three-year partnership with the alternative meat company, Beyond Meat. Yum!’s chain of restaurants includes the KFC, Pizza Hut and Taco Bell chains.

…

A recent study on the economic impact of the alternative meat industry found that the plant-based food market is expected to reach $74.2 billion by 2027. The financial services company Barclays estimates the market for alternative meat could grow by 1,000% over the next 10 years, reaching $140 billion.

This popularity has been fueled by environmental and climate change reasons as well as animal welfare concerns and a general interest in health and wellness.

…

According to the most recent Ag Economy Barometer, released by Purdue University and the CME Group, over half (55%) of producers who took the monthly survey said they expect alternative protein sources to capture up to 10% of the combined market for animal and plant-based protein.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

“Obviously, they’re very concerned about how this is going to play out,” Purdue economist Michael Langemeier said on the popular “Adams on Agriculture” radio show. He stated that a market share of 5 – 10% would be “a game-changer…something that would have ripples throughout production agriculture.”

Read the original post