Viewpoint: France’s anti-GMO Green Party committed to a dying breed of ‘radical’ environmentalism

[The French Green Party is] well on their way to becoming the last dinosaurs of a ridiculous and radical ecologism from which other European green parties are starting to move away, in particular on fundamental questions [of nuclear power] and GMOs.

For our combat environmentalists, that is to say for all those who repeat over and over and over in substance: “the climate is in danger, the bees are in danger, the end of the world is near and we must urgently save what can still be,” nothing is worse than nuclear, GMOs, glyphosate and, of course, the terrible CO2 which determines the no less appalling warming which will soon engulf us all in the tumultuous oceans or the overwhelming furnace of increasing desertification.

There is a small problem of consistency, however, which betrays the essentially ideological nature of this fight: it turns out that nuclear electricity is an ideal carbon-free energy source that should interest anyone who has serious interest in reducing the share of fossil fuels in the energy mix.

France and its Greens will end up falling considerably behind countries which are in the process of placing their ecological concern in a development perspective compatible with the most advanced scientific and technological developments.

This article was originally published in French and has been translated and edited for clarity.

