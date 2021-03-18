regulation tracker featured image x

EU pitches 23 ‘actions’ to achieve Farm 2 Fork targets, including promoting organic food in schools

| March 18, 2021
Credit: European Commission
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The European Commission is counting on a suite of measures including new procurement schemes, promotional funds and research initiatives to meet the Farm to Fork food strategy goal of ensuring 25 percent of Europe’s farmland is organic by 2030, according to a draft action plan seen by Morning Agri.

So what’s the plan? The undated draft plan pitches 23 sets of actions aimed at bringing about what it calls “the large-scale conversion from conventional farming to organic production.” For instance, the Commission pledges to come up with the best way to fit organic foods into the “minimum mandatory criteria for sustainable food public procurement” in Europe’s schools and public institutions by the third quarter of this year.

Brussels will also push to reinforce organic school schemes. “Member States should prioritize the distribution of organic products under the EU school scheme, through selection or award criteria in procurement procedures,” the plan says. Countries performing below the EU average will be called on by Brussels to double their organic share.

Is that doable? You never know. 

As well as putting up €49 million to promote organic products in 2021, the plan says the Commission “will continue to secure an ambitious budget in the EU promotion policy” for organics in the years ahead. 

Read the original post (Behind paywall)

Send this to a friend