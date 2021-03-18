EU pitches 23 ‘actions’ to achieve Farm 2 Fork targets, including promoting organic food in schools

The European Commission is counting on a suite of measures including new procurement schemes, promotional funds and research initiatives to meet the Farm to Fork food strategy goal of ensuring 25 percent of Europe’s farmland is organic by 2030, according to a draft action plan seen by Morning Agri.

So what’s the plan? The undated draft plan pitches 23 sets of actions aimed at bringing about what it calls “the large-scale conversion from conventional farming to organic production.” For instance, the Commission pledges to come up with the best way to fit organic foods into the “minimum mandatory criteria for sustainable food public procurement” in Europe’s schools and public institutions by the third quarter of this year.

Brussels will also push to reinforce organic school schemes. “Member States should prioritize the distribution of organic products under the EU school scheme, through selection or award criteria in procurement procedures,” the plan says. Countries performing below the EU average will be called on by Brussels to double their organic share.

Is that doable? You never know.

As well as putting up €49 million to promote organic products in 2021, the plan says the Commission “will continue to secure an ambitious budget in the EU promotion policy” for organics in the years ahead.

