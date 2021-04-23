glp annual report cover

Podcast: Ezra Klein and Walter Isaacson discuss how CRISPR is poised to redirect the future course of evolution

Credit: Jaedoo Lee
When future generations look back on this moment in history, will they remember the daily political fights — or will everything just look like a sideshow compared to humans being able to edit genetic code?

The technology I’m referring to, known as CRISPR, could cure genetic diseases like sickle-cell anemia and Huntington’s. It could let us regulate height, hair color, and vulnerabilities in our children. And, one day, it has the potential to imbue human beings with superhuman characteristics — making us stronger, faster, smarter. Nor is it just us. CRISPR lets us edit other animals and plants, with all kinds of beckoning possibilities, some wonderful, some terrible. We cannot do all this yet. But it’s coming, and soon.

Walter Isaacson is the [author of “The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race”.]

In this conversation on my podcast, “The Ezra Klein Show,” I get to ask Isaacson the questions I’ve wanted to focus on myself: Is it wrong to edit your kid’s genes? Is it cruel not to? What happens when CRISPR and capitalism collide? Will we witness the rise of a superhuman genetic elite? And what kind of political and economic systems do we need to start building to ensure this technology is used in just ways?

