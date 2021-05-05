glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download and review our 2020 Annual Report.
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Podcast: How to live in a partially COVID-vaccinated society

Credit: Mark Felix/Getty Images
Credit: Mark Felix/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[A]bout a quarter of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated. So until many more people get their shots, Americans remain in this sort of hybrid society of the vaccinated and the unvaccinated.

[Ailsa Chang:] What can you finally do now that you are vaccinated – or more importantly, what should you still not be doing?

[Emergency physician Dr. Leana Wen:] I think that we need to switch the mentality from something that is 100% safe or 100% risk. That’s not the reality. Actually, what we should be doing is to think about, how can we reduce our risk for us and for those around us?

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

And so one concept that I’ve been talking about is that of a coronavirus budget, just as we have a financial budget, where you realize that you can’t do everything, but you also want to prioritize the things that you have to do.

For example, you may have to go to work or sending your kids to school is absolutely essential. You want to do what you value the most, recognizing that you can’t do it all. And then for those things, try to reduce your risk in those activities. Being vaccinated is a key method for reducing your risk.

Related article:  Dating apps, gay sex and drug use: Syphilis running rampant after eradication appeared on the horizon

Read the original post

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Infographic: Here’s where GM crops are grown around the world today

Do you know where biotech crops are grown in the world? This updated ISAAA infographics show where biotech crops were ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...
ADVERTISEMENT

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT
News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
Send this to a friend