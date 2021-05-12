Israeli startup makes real cow’s milk and human breast milk directly from cells — no animals required

Founded in 2018, BioMilk is an offshoot from over a decade of research by scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Led by Dr. Marganit Levy and Dr. Nurit Argov-Argaman, the biotech is racing to culture real cow’s milk that is free from synthetic or plant additives. – a process that is not only cruelty-free, but far more sustainable than conventional dairy.

It also brings health and food safety advantages, with cell-based production slashing the need for antibiotics or hormones.

…

Cultured cow’s milk is just one of those groundbreaking solutions the biotech is focused on. It’s also set on cultivating human breast milk with all the complex compositions and immune-boosting qualities found in natural breast milk – taking aim at the enormous US$45 billion global infant milk industry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

Two other startups are also working in this space. Singapore-based TurtleTree Labs is creating both lab-grown human breast milk and cow’s milk, as well as a separate venture that aims to lower the costs of growth medium for firms across the entire cell-based protein industry.

Women-founded Biomilq is based in the U.S. and is solely focused on disrupting the infant milk business by “farming” human breast milk outside the body.

Read the original post