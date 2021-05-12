Israeli startup makes real cow’s milk and human breast milk directly from cells — no animals required

Founded in 2018, BioMilk is an offshoot from over a decade of research by scientists at the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. Led by Dr. Marganit Levy and Dr. Nurit Argov-Argaman, the biotech is racing to culture real cow’s milk that is free from synthetic or plant additives. – a process that is not only cruelty-free, but far more sustainable than conventional dairy.
It also brings health and food safety advantages, with cell-based production slashing the need for antibiotics or hormones.
…
Cultured cow’s milk is just one of those groundbreaking solutions the biotech is focused on. It’s also set on cultivating human breast milk with all the complex compositions and immune-boosting qualities found in natural breast milk – taking aim at the enormous US$45 billion global infant milk industry.
Two other startups are also working in this space. Singapore-based TurtleTree Labs is creating both lab-grown human breast milk and cow’s milk, as well as a separate venture that aims to lower the costs of growth medium for firms across the entire cell-based protein industry.
Women-founded Biomilq is based in the U.S. and is solely focused on disrupting the infant milk business by “farming” human breast milk outside the body.