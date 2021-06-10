Fact check: No, this ‘undercover video’ does not show World Health Organization experts confessing secret dangers posed by ‘glyphosate-tainted’ vaccines

The video begins with ominous music and 10 seconds of video of a conference room or classroom. Viewers can’t hear what, if anything, is being said there, while [doctor of osteopathy Rashid] Buttar’s voiceover says:

­­We have undercover footage of the WHO in their private forum talking about how the confidence level among the physician community, worldwide is decreasing. The WHO is trying to decide on a strategy, a marketing campaign. When you have to have a marketing strategy to convince the health professionals, those who have been appointed to safeguard our health and our children’s health, you know that there’s something that doesn’t smell right.

Buttar does not provide a link to the full video, a transcript nor any other way for viewers to confirm for themselves that the video is what he says it is. He also provides no data to support his claim that there is declining support for vaccination among medical professionals, as opposed to marketing and other efforts as part of customary public health programs to boost vaccination rates.

…

“They have RoundUp, the weed killer, in vaccines,” Buttar says in a long passage beginning at 3 minutes, 30 seconds. He says he is not anti-vaccine, just opposed to vaccines that include chemicals he considers hazardous, like glyphosate.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

The findings of Moms Across America, an anti-vaccine group, that the pesticide is in vaccines, have been challenged by fact check organizations like Full Fact and by scientists at the Genetic Literacy Project.

Read the original post