Greenhouse gas emissions from farming wild lobster and shrimp often eclipse livestock. Animal-free chickpea-based seafood could cut our carbon footprint

| | June 10, 2021
Credit: Good Catch
Credit: Good Catch
In 2016 alone, marine-fishing vessels released 207 million tons of CO2 into the atmosphere, compared to just 47 million in 1950, a study published in Marine Policy found. In fact, emissions from wild lobster and shrimp fishing are often larger than livestock farming, according to a 2018 Nature Climate Change study, because of an extra step not taken on land: hauling the catch back to shore by using boats that burn large amounts of fuel.

And like meat, a new industry is developing to replace seafood with plant-based food.

That’s the promise of Good Catch, which co-founder Chad Sarno hopes will offer for fish what brands like Impossible and Beyond have for beef. Founded in 2016, Good Catch produces a bevy of animal-free options: shelf-stable tuna (among the most popular and overfished species in the world), deli-style tuna, New England–style crab cakes, fish burgers, and more.

“We have a food crisis on the horizon,” [journalist Ian] Urbina says. “Unless we start figuring out ways to wean ourselves from that current model and have alternate, scalable sources of protein, we’re going to see really acute problems.”

Read the original post

Related article:  Viewpoint: Ignoring genetics threatens to make racial discussions 'more extreme and divisive'
