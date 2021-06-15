glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Viewpoint: Is aquaculture good for the planet? Here’s a carbon footprint sustainability snapshot

| | June 15, 2021
Credit: Bentoli
Credit: Bentoli
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Reliable figures on the carbon footprints of different aquaculture species are hard to find – not least due to the variety of production systems they come from – but all suggest that aquaculture holds its own against other forms of animal protein production.

In simple terms, a food product’s carbon footprint is expressed as the total kg of CO2 (or relative amounts of other greenhouse gases which are converted to CO2 units, based on a comparable global warming impact) released per kg of finished, edible product. This total value involves all activities over the course of production, processing, distribution and waste disposal/degradation (including food waste). All of these phases taken together are referred to as the product life cycle.

For example, according to the SU-EATABLE LIFE database of carbon and water footprints, sunflower oil has a carbon footprint of only 0.98 kg while that of olive oil is 3.27 kg. Similarly, the database indicates milk from cows has a value of 1.31 kg, while buffalo milk is estimated at 3.57 kg.

Carbon footprint values ranging from 4 kg to 540 kg have been reported for wild seafood products (per kg protein), compared to a range of 4 to 75 for aquaculture (also per kg protein). 

Read the original post

Most Popular

