glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

GLP Podcast: Hollywood’s vaccine-autism nonsense; COVID lab-leak story won’t die; Africa ignores Greenpeace on pesticides

, | June 17, 2021
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
Many Hollywood celebrities have endorsed the bogus link between vaccines to autism. Looking back, it appears their influence has been more limited than scientists originally feared. Did SARS-COV-2 leak from a laboratory? Scientists are divided, and the issue is becoming increasingly political. African countries under threat by ravenous locusts have rejected warnings from Greenpeace and eagerly utilized synthetic pesticides to protect their crops.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

Scientists have blasted celebrities like Jenny McCarthy and Jim Carrey for blaming autism on vaccines. While Hollywood A-listers have undoubtedly influenced how the public thinks about vaccine safety, recent research indicates that movie stars and models haven’t been as persuasive as many experts believed they would be. What can scientists and educators learn from this development?

Once considered a conspiracy theory, the possibility that SARS-COV-2 escaped from the Wuhan Institute of Virology has gained traction in recent months. Many scientists remain convinced that the pandemic has a natural origin, but unanswered questions about the World Health Organization’s investigation into the initial outbreak in China and evidence that the virus didn’t come from a wet market have forced policymakers to more carefully consider a lab scenario.

Swarms of crop-destroying locusts have devastated several nations in east Africa over the last year, fueling fears that millions of people in these countries could go hungry. Desperate farmers unsuccessfully tried to rid their fields of locusts by lighting tires on fire and blowing whistles to scare the insects away.

Greenpeace has consistently warned regulators to avoid using synthetic pesticides to fight the swarms. But the effected countries have mostly disregarded the activist group’s advice and, as a result, appear to be bringing the crisis to an end. Is this another example of anti-pesticide groups gradually losing their influence in international politics?

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Follow him on Twitter @camjenglish

Related article:  Biotech opponents claim Monsanto 'controls' the world food supply? What are the facts?

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Daily Digest

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

Biotech Facts & Fallacies
GLP Podcasts

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

Infographic: Trending green and going great — Every state in the US seeing decreased cases of COVID

The U.S. averaged fewer than 40,000 new cases per day over the past week. That’s a 21% improvement over the ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

News on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.
Sign Up
glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists