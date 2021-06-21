glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
USDA moves ahead with ‘sweeping reforms’ to biotech animal regulations

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

USDA is moving ahead with making sweeping reforms to how biotech animals are regulated, according to the first regulatory agenda issued by the Biden administration.

The agenda says the regulatory framework that USDA is considering would put the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service in charge of assessing whether biotech animals would be susceptible to pests or diseases or have the ability to transmit them. USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service would conduct a pre-slaughter food safety assessment to ensure that the meat would be safe. 

USDA is building off a proposal that the outgoing Trump administration made in its final days. 

Keep in mind: The rule-making process is a long and laborious one and the new FDA commissioner may have a say on the animal biotech issue since it’s now under FDA’s control.

Read the original post

