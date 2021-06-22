Viewpoint: Who is behind anti-vax propaganda claiming COVID shots are killing people? Meet disinformation provocateurs Peter McCullough, Mike Adams and RFK, Jr.

At the extreme end of the antivax hysteria is, as one might expect, Mike Adams at NaturalNews.com proclaiming… VACCINE HOLOCAUST now accelerating: VAERS data show nearly 4,000% increase in vaccine deaths in 2021 (so far) vs. the entire year of 2020.

On the more “reasonable” end of this narrative (in actuality, “reasonable”-seeming from an antivaccine activist who tries his best to deny that he’s antivaccine and portray himself as “fiercely provaccine”), there’s Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.’s “freelance reporter” Megan Redshaw proclaiming on his antivaccine “news” site The Defender, Reported Vaccine Injuries Continue to Climb, Pfizer Seeks Full Approval for COVID Vaccine. It’s a story Redshaw seems to be “updating” every week, when new VAERS reports are released.

Whenever large numbers are involved, it becomes all too easy to fear monger by pointing to numbers that appear large but, when compared to the baseline rate, are actually not that large at all. That is the entire basis of the latest antivaccine propaganda trope pointing to the seemingly huge number of deaths reported to the VAERS database.

