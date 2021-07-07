Considering using green tea extract, guar gum or acupuncture to lose weight? Think twice, studies show

A new comprehensive study published in the journal Obesity on June 23 has found that dietary supplements do not result in dramatic weight loss as they claim.

In fact, it’s rare that people who take these supplements lose any weight, the research showed.

There’s been an ongoing debate about whether weight loss supplements work and whether they deliver on their promises.

In this study, researchers reviewed 315 existing clinical trials of weight loss supplements and alternative therapies as part of the study. They found most studies were biased.

Only 16 studies managed to demonstrate weight loss in participants, ranging from less than 1 pound up to 11 pounds.

Sharon Zarabi, RD, program director at Northwell Health’s Katz Institute for Women’s Health in New York City and Westchester, said the study outcome was not surprising “because obesity is a very complex disease and there will never be a magic pill to cure” it.

“Even if there was a supplement, ingredient, herb, tincture, etc., that would work, supplements are not regulated by the FDA. Understanding the manufacturing practices, degree of active ingredients versus fillers, dose, quality, and efficacy, will be impossible to formulate,” she told Healthline.

