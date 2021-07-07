glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
glp baskerville login logo outlined

GLP Annual Reports

2018-2019
2017-2018
regulation tracker featured image x

Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
organic donor featured image x outlined

Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

GLP Podcast: ‘Lefty’ anti-GMO groups embrace lab-leak story; Organic nutrition myths; CRISPR treats crippling disease

LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.
Anti-GMO groups have hitched their wagons to the COVID lab-leak hypothesis to keep their flagging agenda alive. Organic produce is still no safer or more nutritious than conventionally produced fruits and vegetables. Transthyretin amyloidosis is a rare and crippling genetic disorder caused by a misfolding protein. Thanks to CRISPR gene editing, it’s days may be numbered.

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

Scientists remain divided over the origins of SARS-COV-2, and several progressive anti-GMO groups have taken a side in the debate, asserting that the virus originated in a Chinese laboratory. There are open questions surrounding the pandemic’s beginnings, and many experts have called for a thorough investigation, but the activists see an opportunity to bolster their broader anti-biotechnology agenda in the controversy. What effect could this have on important, and potentially life-saving, virology research?

The media continues to assert that organic produce is more nutritious, earth-friendly and safer than conventionally produced fruits and vegetables. Every one of these claims has been debunked, so why do we continue to see headlines to the contrary?

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP
Dozens of deadly conditions are now treatable with CRISPR-based therapies. And scientists are now targeting a genetic disorder called transthyretin amyloidosis. Caused by abnormal build up of the amyloid protein, the disease can negatively impact blood pressure, heart rate, and digestion, often necessitating a heart or liver transplant.

By infusing the gene editor into patients (instead of removing the damaged cells and editing them) researchers can disable the defective gene, cutting off production of the harmful protein. The novel therapy could pave the way to new treatments for more common genetic disorders.

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Follow him on Twitter @camjenglish

Related article:  Toxic chemicals in your food? How regulation, technological innovation protect consumers from pesticides

The GLP featured this article to reflect the diversity of news, opinion and analysis. The viewpoint is the author’s own. The GLP’s goal is to stimulate constructive discourse on challenging science issues.

The GLP Needs Your Help
It is easier than ever for advocacy groups to spread disinformation on pressing science issues, such as the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. No, vaccines are not harmful. Yes, the use of biotechnology, GMOs or gene editing to develop antigens for treatments including vaccines are part of the solution. To inform the public about what’s really going on, we present the facts and challenge those who don't. We can’t do this work without your help. Please support us – a donation of as little as $10 a month helps support our vital myth-busting efforts.
DONATE
LinkedInReddit
Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Outbreak
Outbreak Featured

podcasts GLP Podcasts More...

video Videos More...

bees and pollinators Bees & Pollinators More...

infographics Infographics More...

Infographic: How contagious are the various COVID variants compared with other diseases?

Infographic: How contagious are the various COVID variants compared with other diseases?

The cleanest way of comparing the pure biological spreading power of viruses is to look at their R0 (pronounced R-naught) ...

GMO FAQs GMO FAQs More...

medical tests x

Why are there no long-term GMO safety studies or studies on humans?

Critics of crop biotechnology have ...
a bee covered in pollen x

Are GMOs and pesticides threatening bees?

First introduced in 1995, neonicotinoids ...
glp profiles GLP Profiles More...

Most Popular

glp menu logo outlined

Newsletter Subscription

* indicates required
Email Lists
glp menu logo outlined

Get news on human & agricultural genetics and biotechnology delivered to your inbox.

Sign Up