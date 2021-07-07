GLP Podcast: ‘Lefty’ anti-GMO groups embrace lab-leak story; Organic nutrition myths; CRISPR treats crippling disease

A

nti-GMO groups have hitched their wagons to the COVID lab-leak hypothesis to keep their flagging agenda alive. Organic produce is still no safer or more nutritious than conventionally produced fruits and vegetables. Transthyretin amyloidosis is a rare and crippling genetic disorder caused by a misfolding protein. Thanks to CRISPR gene editing, it’s days may be numbered.

Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:

Scientists remain divided over the origins of SARS-COV-2, and several progressive anti-GMO groups have taken a side in the debate, asserting that the virus originated in a Chinese laboratory. There are open questions surrounding the pandemic’s beginnings, and many experts have called for a thorough investigation, but the activists see an opportunity to bolster their broader anti-biotechnology agenda in the controversy. What effect could this have on important, and potentially life-saving, virology research?

The media continues to assert that organic produce is more nutritious, earth-friendly and safer than conventionally produced fruits and vegetables. Every one of these claims has been debunked, so why do we continue to see headlines to the contrary?

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

Dozens of deadly conditions are now treatable with CRISPR-based therapies. And scientists are now targeting a genetic disorder called transthyretin amyloidosis. Caused by abnormal build up of the amyloid protein, the disease can negatively impact blood pressure, heart rate, and digestion, often necessitating a heart or liver transplant.

By infusing the gene editor into patients (instead of removing the damaged cells and editing them) researchers can disable the defective gene, cutting off production of the harmful protein. The novel therapy could pave the way to new treatments for more common genetic disorders.

Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta

Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Follow him on Twitter @camjenglish