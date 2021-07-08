glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country's regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

Is this skull unearthed in Israel the ‘missing link’ in human evolution that scientists have been hoping for?

| July 8, 2021
Tel Aviv University Professor Israel Hershkovitz holds what scientists say are two pieces of fossilized bone of a previously unknown kind of early human. Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters
Tel Aviv University Professor Israel Hershkovitz holds what scientists say are two pieces of fossilized bone of a previously unknown kind of early human. Credit: Ammar Awad/Reuters
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

[A newly discovered] hominin, or early human, has been named Nesher Ramla, after the site outside the city of Ramla where researchers found its skull, jaw, and teeth. Co-author Professor Israel Hershkovitz of Tel Aviv University says around 140,000 years ago, a very unique group of people lived in Israel. They are believed to be the missing population that mated with Homo sapiens who arrived in the region around 200,000 years ago.

Scientists created virtual 3D reconstructions from the fossilized remains discovered 26 feet beneath ground level at a cement mining plant. Prof. Hershkovitz adds they share features with both Neanderthals – especially the teeth and jaws – and early Homo, specifically the skull. At the same time, it is very unlike modern humans – displaying a completely different skull structure, no chin, and very large teeth.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter.
SIGN UP

Researchers found the fossilized remains alongside stone tools and many human and animal bones, including those of horses, fallow deer, and aurochs. The stunning discovery solves one of the biggest mysteries of human evolution: when and where Neanderthal ancestors arrived in Europe.

Read the original post

