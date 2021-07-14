GLP Podcast: ‘It’s banned in Europe’ fallacy, debunked; Conversation’s bad glyphosate article; Fighting pregnancy stress

Podcast: Play in new window | Download
Subscribe: Apple Podcasts | RSS
Join geneticist Kevin Folta and GLP contributor Cameron English on this episode of Science Facts and Fallacies as they break down these latest news stories:
- Viewpoint: ‘It’s banned in Europe fallacy’ — How advocacy groups weaponize EU’s questionable ‘precautionary’ bans on genetic engineering and chemicals
Anti-GMO and anti-vaccine arguments are, as a rule, patently false. To give their case a veneer of credibility, activists promoting these causes will often point out that biotech crops and certain vaccines are banned in this or that country, implying that these technologies must be dangerous. Why else would they have been banned? This assertion is little more than an appeal to authority, however. When you dig a little deeper, the claim falls apart.
The Conversation publishes a wide variety of insightful scientific commentary. But no news outlet is perfect, and the typically pro-science website recently published a story filled with false and misleading claims about the weed killer glyphosate. What did the authors get wrong? Almost everything.
- Pregnant women’s brains show troubling signs of stress – but feeling strong social support can break those patterns
Mothers who endure this hijacking may have more difficultly bonding with their new babies. Fortunately, women who perceive that they have strong social support can overcome this anxiety-inducing effect. What exactly can be done to mitigate this trying time for new parents?
Recommended Twitter follows: @CaraSantaMaria and @JoshBloomACSH
Kevin M. Folta is a professor in the Horticultural Sciences Department at the University of Florida. Follow Professor Folta on Twitter @kevinfolta
Cameron J. English is the director of bio-sciences at the American Council on Science and Health. Follow ACSH on Twitter @ACSHorg