Activists and ‘celebrity figures’ are turning public opinion against crop biotechnology in Mexico

Some prominent scientific figures strongly criticized this posture presented by the Mexican chefs. Luis Herrera Estrella, one of the most influential figures in the world in biotechnology, and the only Mexican who the 100 most recognized, declared the chefs’ attempt to promote the ban on GM corn “a shame that chefs speak with such ignorance in public. Hopefully, they dedicate more to continue improving dishes and less to comment on issues that they do not know,” and that “What these groups that oppose the use of GMOs do is prevent our farmers from having access to a technology that can benefit them. They are violating the human rights of farmers, not the companies that put a product on the market for whoever wants to buy it.”

It is worth mentioning that Olvera’s target audience is his restaurant patrons. His message appeals to higher economic classes due the exclusivity and high prices of his dishes. Olvera recently was the target of controversy after he showed the restaurant’s own tortillas are made from native corn – as a way to show they do not need GM maize – but the elevated price of the tortillas was highly criticized.

Jesusa Rodriguez

Jesusa Rodriguez actress, performance artist, social activist and now elected Senator, is one of the louder voices that celebrated the decree to ban GM maize. Taking advantage of her political position, she has been a strong opponent to GM corn and one of the main supporters of a Federal Law for the Promotion and Protection of Native Corn. Jesusa received media coverage in her press conferences because she usually makes performances, fringe declarations (she declared that Mexicans are eating cancer from tortillas) and offers entertainment instead of science-based arguments. One of her most notorious performances occurred when she took over the Senate Chamber with masked actors representing the “corn essence” and delivered a statement saying that just “native corn is the answer, and the way to go” and that “adopting GM maize, is embracing death.” Jesusa’s reach is not limited to press conferences and statements in the Senate Chamber. Recently she started to be active on YouTube, disseminating the exact same message, as well as on Twitter where using her acting skills she delivers performances echoing myths and disinformation that do not have any scientific backing.

Elena Alvarez- Buylla

One of the strongest and most influential voices comes from a surprising source: the head of the National Council of Science (CONACYT). Elena Alvarez-Buylla, a well–known anti-GMO activist who had dedicated her life to spread myths and disinformation regarding the use and effects of GM crops, often argues her statements are based in science. However, her statements have been refuted by colleagues. The influence and power of Elena’s voice and her followers of link-minded scientists use the science that is convenient for them – such as the infamous Seralini study that attempted to connect glyphosate and disease – are responsible for current measures taken to “protect native maize.” At the same time they are responsible for growing dependence on corn imports (which is mostly GM grain). Elena’s voice is now being listened to in the corridors of power., As Science Minister she has a direct communication with the Mexican President and she has continued its anti-GMO activism. So, there was no surprise to the scientific community that once the Presidential Decree was presented it included arguments and statements that Elena had used in the past.

Voices disconnected from reality

These are some of the most influential voices that have worked to achieve the kind of measures as the Presidential Decree, which is an opportunity to gradually scale the ban to all GM crops. These voices as well as many others, come from the privilege and the comfort of office, the entertainment industry, an executive office or a fancy restaurant. Voices against the ban come from the fields, because the farmers’ associations have been the main opposition to this ban. Mexico’s National Agricultural Council (CAN) emphasized through a press release that the decree will severely affect Mexico’s food production systems as well as dramatically upend the current grains trade between Mexico and the U.S.