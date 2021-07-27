Evolutionary science has seen a tsunami of new revelations — but have they upended the central tenets of Darwinism?

Massive asked three evolutionary biologists… about their perspectives on the origin of the field, what has changed, and about the future and challenges ahead.

…

[Harmit] Malik: In the field of molecular evolution, one idea that is slightly at odds with Darwinian views is that of neutral selection; that traits can evolve even in the absence of apparent selective advantages. This view requires more knowledge about DNA and genetics, and the impact of mutation.

One other viewpoint that Darwin could not have appreciated was the role of horizontal gene transfer [movement of genetic bacterial between individuals] in shaping genetic novelty. This meant that rather than invent their own solutions in the face of selective challenges, organisms could simply steal these solutions from others.

Surprisingly, despite the power of these ideas there are many parts of the world where Darwin’s life and his ideas are not routinely taught in schools. The divide between this scientific understanding of how evolution works and deeply held beliefs is difficult to reconcile for many. But it can have devastating consequences for public health officials and the public to not pay heed to these ideas.

