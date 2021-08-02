Pressure mounts on FDA to grant full approval to COVID-19 vaccines

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is under pressure to swiftly grant full approval to Covid-19 shots, as vaccine mandates take on new urgency for schools, hospitals and employers amid surging cases from the rapidly spreading Delta variant.

Government agencies and companies are starting to mandate vaccines for at least some workers and in some circumstances. However, many employers and schools are holding off, saying that they can’t or won’t act, while the vaccines are still only authorized for emergency use.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

More than 30% of those who are unvaccinated said they would be more likely to get a vaccine if the FDA grants full approval… Kaiser, which polled 1,888 people, including 572 who haven’t been vaccinated, said the finding may be more of a proxy for general safety concerns.

“The vast difference in vaccination rates across the country tell a story about what the perceptions are about risk across the country,” said [Harvard’s] Joseph Allen.

Read the original post