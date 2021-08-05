Convincing vaccine holdouts: Europe barrels forward, instituting vaccine passports and restrictions for non-compliers

In most [places in Europe,] vaccination still isn’t obligatory, with a few exceptions such as healthcare workers in Italy. Yet by closing off the unvaccinated from aspects of daily life such as indoor dining at restaurants or going to the gym, governments are looking to make life more difficult for people holding out against getting vaccinated.

The tool being used in most European Union countries to separate the vaccinated from the holdouts is the digital Covid-19 certificate.

If France, Italy and other European countries succeed in getting the undecideds to roll up their sleeves for a shot, their efforts could become a blueprint for the U.S. and other countries that have seen their vaccination drives stall.

The restrictions have had early success, pushing millions of French people to sign up for vaccination appointments in the past week and helping turn around a stalled campaign.

