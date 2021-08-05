glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
‘We already have the products. All we need is the scale, the money, and the will’: Are we on the verge of revolutionizing meat and dairy production?

| | August 5, 2021
Credit: Impossible Foods
Credit: Impossible Foods
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

According to [billionaire Jim] Mellon’s predictions, the food industry is set to see some big changes over the next decade.

First, the dairy industry as we know it – where cows produce milk – ‘will be gone’, he says. This is because alternative plant milks, such as almond and soy, will take over.

Or, they will be made using precision fermentation, a technology using microbial hosts as cell factories, in order to create an identical protein. One of the leaders in the dairy fermentation industry is Change Foods, a brand aiming to create ‘mind-blowing animal-free foods’ that are better for the planet.

Secondly, Mellon predicts the meat industry will collapse. Half of it will consist of plant-based foods, or foods made using cellular agriculture, he claims.

‘We already have the products. All we need is the scale, the money, and the will’, he says.

The cell-based and industry is especially booming, and it’s expected to reach full price parity by 2035. This is in line with wider predictions that 11 percent of traditionally animal-based products will be spawn from alternative protein technology.

Read the original post

