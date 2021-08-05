‘We already have the products. All we need is the scale, the money, and the will’: Are we on the verge of revolutionizing meat and dairy production?

According to [billionaire Jim] Mellon’s predictions, the food industry is set to see some big changes over the next decade.
…
First, the dairy industry as we know it – where cows produce milk – ‘will be gone’, he says. This is because alternative plant milks, such as almond and soy, will take over.
Or, they will be made using precision fermentation, a technology using microbial hosts as cell factories, in order to create an identical protein. One of the leaders in the dairy fermentation industry is Change Foods, a brand aiming to create ‘mind-blowing animal-free foods’ that are better for the planet.
Secondly, Mellon predicts the meat industry will collapse. Half of it will consist of plant-based foods, or foods made using cellular agriculture, he claims.
‘We already have the products. All we need is the scale, the money, and the will’, he says.
The cell-based and industry is especially booming, and it’s expected to reach full price parity by 2035. This is in line with wider predictions that 11 percent of traditionally animal-based products will be spawn from alternative protein technology.