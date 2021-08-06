glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
Could gene editing and gene drives alter bats to prevent future pandemics?

| | August 6, 2021
Credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images
Credit: Menahem Kahana/AFP/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Amid the devastating Covid-19 pandemic, two researchers are proposing a drastic way to stop future pandemics: using a technology called a gene drive to rewrite the DNA of bats to prevent them from becoming infected with coronaviruses.

The scientists aim to block spillover events, in which viruses jump from infected bats to humans — one suspected source of the coronavirus that causes Covid. Spillover events are thought to have sparked other coronavirus outbreaks as well, including SARS-1 in the early 2000s and Middle East respiratory syndrome (MERS).

This appears to be the first time that scientists have proposed using the still-nascent gene drive technology to stop outbreaks by rendering bats immune to coronaviruses, though other teams are investigating its use to stop mosquitoes and mice from spreading malaria and Lyme disease.

“With a very high probability, we are going to see this over and over again,” argues entrepreneur and computational geneticist Yaniv Erlich… “Maybe our kids will not benefit, maybe our grandchildren will benefit, but if this approach works, we could deploy the same strategy against many types of viruses,” Erlich told STAT.

Read the original post

Related article:  Rapid genetic sequencing marks key step in China's efforts to contain mysterious new viral outbreak
