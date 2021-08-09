From steaks to salmon, here’s the future of 3D-printed food

Using edible ingredients in the form of purees or pastes, a 3D printer pushes materials through a precisely moving nozzle to build a meal according to the desired design, one layer at a time.

…

Whether it’s to address health issue, the environment, food waste, or the growing demand for meat alternatives, there’s been a scramble of new startups in 3D printing food in the past few years attracting multi-million dollar backing and rave reviews in the press.

Barcelona company Novameat, for example, created the a 3D printed plant-based beefsteak, garnering praise as one of the most realistic alternative meats thanks to founder Giuseppe Scionti’s expertise in bioengineering and tissue regeneration.

Vienna-based Revo Foods raised $1.5 million for market entry with their plant-based pea protein and citrus fiber seafood alternative Salmon With Attitude, aiming to combat overfishing and decrease the consumption of toxic waste materials that often turn up in seafood like mercury and PCBs.

Follow the latest news and policy debates on agricultural biotech and biomedicine? Subscribe to our newsletter. SIGN UP

Upprinting Food in Amsterdam is fighting food waste by turning rejected or unused ingredients into 3D printable purees that they then extrude into desirable shapes, dehydrate for crunch and extended shelf life, and sell to high-end restaurants.

Read the original post