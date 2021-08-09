glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

The GLP is committed to full transparency. Download our 2020 Annual Report.
Global Gene Editing Regulation Tracker

Our interactive GLP global map explains the status of each country’s regulations for human and agricultural gene editing and gene drives.
Anti-GMO Advocacy Funding Tracker

This GLP project maps contributions by foundations to anti-biotech activists and compares it to pro-GMO industry spending.

From steaks to salmon, here’s the future of 3D-printed food

| | August 9, 2021
NovaMeat’s 3D printed vegan steak. Credit: NovaMeat
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

Using edible ingredients in the form of purees or pastes, a 3D printer pushes materials through a precisely moving nozzle to build a meal according to the desired design, one layer at a time.

Whether it’s to address health issue, the environment, food waste, or the growing demand for meat alternatives, there’s been a scramble of new startups in 3D printing food in the past few years attracting multi-million dollar backing and rave reviews in the press.

Barcelona company Novameat, for example, created the a 3D printed plant-based beefsteak, garnering praise as one of the most realistic alternative meats thanks to founder Giuseppe Scionti’s expertise in bioengineering and tissue regeneration.

Vienna-based Revo Foods raised $1.5 million for market entry with their plant-based pea protein and citrus fiber seafood alternative Salmon With Attitude, aiming to combat overfishing and decrease the consumption of toxic waste materials that often turn up in seafood like mercury and PCBs.

Upprinting Food in Amsterdam is fighting food waste by turning rejected or unused ingredients into 3D printable purees that they then extrude into desirable shapes, dehydrate for crunch and extended shelf life, and sell to high-end restaurants.

Read the original post

