Delta strain prompts NFL players to recommend tighter coronavirus restrictions

| | August 10, 2021
Credit: Ringer/Getty Images
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

The NFL Players Association told its membership [August 4] that it will propose re-tightening the sport’s coronavirus protocols and testing vaccinated players and team staffers more frequently, based on growing concerns about the spread of the delta variant and breakthrough infections among vaccinated individuals.

The NFLPA’s proposals to the league — outlined in a memo sent by the union to all players — would represent, if enacted, rollbacks to the previous easing of restrictions for vaccinated players and staff members. It is not clear whether the NFL will agree to the NFLPA’s proposals.

The NFL and NFLPA have not mandated vaccinations for players, instead emphasizing education and the easing of restrictions. The NFL has said that nearly 100 percent of team staffers are vaccinated. The league required vaccinations for coaches and staffers to be permitted to work in proximity to players.

The NFL also told teams that they could be forced to forfeit games this season if they have an outbreak attributable to unvaccinated players or staffers and any affected game cannot be rescheduled within the existing 18-week regular season.

Read the original post

Related article:  It turns out seniors are both more vulnerable to COVID and can handle quarantines better
