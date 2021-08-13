Genetic warfare: Is China on the path to developing a biological superweapon?

In 2020, after the US Justice Department indicted six Chinese researchers for hiding their [People’s Liberation Army, or] PLA connection, more than 1,000 PLA-affiliated researchers fled the US because of similar charges… The pattern is clear: PLA’s hunger for technology acquisition is as insatiable as China’s hunger for world domination.

The most alarming use of biotechnology is in developing “genetic weapons”. The integration of biology with AI computation has facilitated scientists’ understanding of how different population groups have differing susceptibility to diseases and disorders, and their responses to medicines. It has now become possible to design and develop precise genetic weapons that could be deployed stealthily over wide areas, and such weapons would affect only targeted people, of specific ethnic group or race.

“When bioscience reveals microorganism mysteries between different races, groups and individuals, and explains mechanisms of memory, emotion, decision and thinking functions, then it is possible to filter out targets at the biomolecular level with a weapon system attacking biological functions that de-capacitate forces,” wrote Timothy Thomas, quoting from a 2016 paper in CMS, in a 2020 study sponsored by US Army Futures and Concepts Center.

