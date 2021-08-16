10% — not 75% — of crops pollinator-dependent: Our World in Data debunks alarmist claims that our food supply is endangered by ‘threatened’ insects

I

t’s unfortunate that the wildlife we care least about provides us with the most functional value. We favor the bears over the insects and bacteria, despite relying on the latter much more.

There is nowhere that this is more obvious than food production. Pollinator insects – bees, wasps, beetles, flies, ants and butterflies – play an important role in agriculture [1]. We might associate crop pollination with honey bees, but a range of studies have shown that non-bee pollinators (such as butterflies, beetles and hoverflies) also play an important role in the pollination of fruits, vegetables, and oilcrops [2]. Many people worry about the stability of our food systems as more studies suggest that the world’s pollinator insects are disappearing.

Many recent studies report a decline in insect populations in different regions. This is not the case everywhere – some species are stable, and some have actually increased – but most show an overall decline. A study in the Netherlands reported that average butterfly populations had almost halved since 1991 [3]. The European Environment Agency measured changes in grassland butterfly populations across 17 species and 17 countries [4]. Since 1991, average populations have declined by around 25%. The same is true of bumblebees: numerous studies across Europe and North America show that, while some populations remain stable or are even growing, many bee populations have seen a steep decline [5]. That’s just for richer countries, where agricultural systems have been relatively stagnant for decades. Where ecosystems are changing the most rapidly – across the tropics – we have very little data on how pollinator insects are changing. They could be doing even worse.

Pollinator insects face multiple threats [6]. One is simply habitat loss: the area they can live in shrinks as human land use for farming and infrastructure expands. Another is climatic changes: they can be particularly vulnerable to intense drought. A single year of intense drought in the UK in 1976 resulted in a dramatic decline in butterfly populations. Populations of some butterfly species fell by 76% [7]. There are also threats on agricultural lands when we use pesticides and fertilizers to increase crop yields [8]. This presents us with a dilemma: some of the ways we can increase food production might also put it at risk.

That raises an important question: how dependent are we on pollinators? What would happen if pollinators decline dramatically, or worse, if they disappeared?