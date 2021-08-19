glp annual report cover

GLP 2020 Annual Report

Preventing the next virus outbreak: Making vaccine development and production a global mission

| | August 19, 2021
Credit: James Akena/Reuters
This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation.

How do we prevent a pandemic like this from happening again? 

[We need] the ability to rapidly develop and approve vaccines that protect against an as-yet unknown threat and at breakneck speed; to increase and globalize vaccine manufacturing, by devolving it from the Global North and building capacity in the Global South, and through increased use of technology transfers, so that we have the ability to rapidly produce extremely large volumes—more than are normally produced globally in a given year—so people everywhere are protected; and we need a global distribution network and supply chains to actually get those vaccines out to people.

Most of what we need to avoid a repeat of this crisis already exists, particularly now that we have a networked solution like COVAX. We just need to ensure that partners have the surge capacity to scale up quickly.

Read the original post

Related article:  Can 'flashing light and pulsing sounds' counter the effects of Alzheimer's?
